Why do we swear and how can we stop doing it?

Words by Adam Hitchcock, Medieval Studies Masters student

It took me no more than two minutes to think of an analogy for the thing I am about to staunchly oppose which perhaps demonstrates the amount of confidence I have in writing this.

In a two person board game, I cannot think of a modern alternative to chess I’m afraid your single opponent claims a move that you made was against the rules. As it is, you know that it was not against the rules, moving a knight in an L shape is correct and your opponent’s suggestion that a two spaces vertical two space horizontal mandate is false. The conviction you have of your righteousness is so strong that you reach for one of your opponent’s pieces, the castle and abruptly toss it to one side.

When we swear at those we may be justly angry with we reflect our opponent or even our enemy’s perceived misinterpretation or violation of the rules with conduct willfully designed to collapse any designation of rules. Putting it thus does expose swearing in such situations for the counter-productive practice which it is.

Without going for any sociological definitions I think we can all tell that swearwords are unruly in a sense that no other words are. I certainly emphasise that we should never swear towards another person in dismissal of them but I do think quite strongly that never swearing would always be a good thing to commit oneself to. When used in jubilation it is this very unruliness which cheapens your elation. It is tantamount to ripping up one’s degree certificate the night that you received it.

On the subject of swearing as a relief to physical pain I find a cry of ouch or just arrgghh is quite satisfactory. People will be exclaiming that they do not want to change that habit because it has just become a reflex but that reflex has been built up over time by surroundings which have been somewhat nurturing to swearwords. This is clearly a process that can be reversed with concentrated power of will. I know I have as my foundations the fact that any swearing on terrestrial television before 9pm is censored and the fact that the audience of this article would know not to swear in front of their boss.

I sincerely believe that if one day children could grow up in a world where swearwords do not exist that would be a path to a better tomorrow. Speaking on personal terms though I would prefer an environment where I did not have to contend with hearing these words offensive to language and its scope for enlightenment being uttered so casually and I am confident in my assertion that the student community is part of this.

For full disclosure I personally have had this commitment to never swearing in front of people for two years and have stuck to it. We can give a greater range of responses to negative situations which will enrich our language in much the same way as regional accents do. We can think of insults which are creative without being degrading. We can commit to zero swearing and start to have conversations fit for paradise.