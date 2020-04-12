Veganism: who says you can’t have your cake and eat it?

When someone says veganism, cake is definitely not the first thing you think of. This delicious fudgy chocolate cake is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser and leave you wanting more.

Ingredients:

(for cake batter)

(for the icing)

Method:

Preheat your oven- if you have a fan assisted oven, heat to 180C or for a regular oven to 200C

Make the cake batter: Sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder into a medium sized bowl. Add the vanilla extract and plant milk and mix until a creamy, smooth consistency is achieved.

Pour half of the batter into each tin and place on the middle shelf in the oven. Allow the cake to bake for approximately 20 minutes. You can check whether the sponges are fully cooked by using a cocktail stick to poke through the cake- if it comes out clean the cake is cooked.

Take the cakes out of the tins and allow to cool.

While the cakes are cooling, make the icing by sifting the cocoa powder and icing sugar into a large bowl. Add the sunflower spread, vanilla extract and plant milk and beat until the icing is smooth and thick.