Valentine’s Day Skincare Prep

Getting ready for a Valentine’s day date is like a fun nightmare. There’s picking a cute outfit, doing your makeup and making your skin look the best it can be. Some skincare products that I’ve been trying recently are perfect for getting ready for Valentine’s day.

In the shower, I’ve been loving the ‘Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil’ (gifted) which costs only £10.85 – an amazing price for 1000ml worth of product. It makes my skin feel so silky smooth which is perfect for if you’re wearing a dress or skirt and your legs are on show.

When I get out of the shower, I love to pair this with the ‘Vaseline Intensive Care’ cocoa butter lotion because the hydration lasts such a long time and the scent is indulging. I can still smell the lotion after applying it hours later! This product costs around £4.00 in most health and beauty stores or supermarkets, but I’ve seen it in Savers before for £2.00 so it’s certainly worth shopping around for this product.

Before doing my makeup, I love to use a face mask and I’ve found that the ‘Bioderma Hydrabio Masque Moisturising Mask’ (gifted) has done me wonders. Costing £15.50, you can certainly get at least 10 uses out of this product, and unlike cheaper face masks, this one leaves your skin hydrated for much longer making it the perfect base for makeup. I leave it on for around 10 minutes and remove it with a wet face cloth.

Next, I use the ‘Bioderma Sensibio Eye Contour Gel’ (gifted) (£15.00) because I find it helps lift my undereye circles and as a third-year university student, this product is a lifesaver for saving my dark undereye bags!

Then before I apply foundation, I use the ‘Kandi Cosmetics Glow Mist’ which normally costs £20.00 but I received it in a Glossy Box that I bought once (definitely try out Glossy Box for one month if you’re looking to treat yourself to 5 full-size beauty products for under £10 with student discount) and I absolutely love it. It has tiny little pieces of glitter inside which make your face super glowy but they are so small you can’t see the glitter on your face. Pair this with a dewy foundation and you’re all good to go!

