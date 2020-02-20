Things to Look Forward to in the Spring

Various activities, sights and projects accompany the turn of Spring, with changing weather and fresh mindsets making it a pivotal point of the year. Spring has significance to many people, whether that be because of religious connotations or simply a chance to take a walk without having to wrap up in thousands of layers. The Spring Equinox is crucial to the season, celebrating the revived life of the Earth that accompanies Spring. For Pagans this is vital to celebrate, and they utilise various avenues to do so. There are particular rituals, such as a man and woman being chosen to take on the roles of Spring God and Goddess, planting seeds symbolically to accompany their courtship. So, whether it is the more consecrated celebrations one looks forward to in Spring, or simply the release of a new music album, there are many treats in store for everyone. Furthermore, every year the season brings differing opportunities, with 2020 being no different. For example, in 2020, ‘The Killers’ are releasing their new album, ‘Imploding the Mirage’, and half of ‘Circa Waves’s album, “Sad Happy” is being released in March of 2020. As with every year, the benefits of Spring are broad, stretching from the afore mentioned release of new music, to festivals suited to everybody’s taste, whether that be, ‘Camden Rocks’, debuting the best indie rock across various venues in Camden, or the more serene and composed atmosphere of the, ‘Salisbury International Arts Festival’, with comedy, music and storytelling being at the forefront of the lineup. There are annual events that are thoroughly enjoyed every year, as well as happenings unique to individual years. St David’s Day is relished by thousands, with the celebration of all things Welsh constituting in parades including daffodils, herds of red dragons and flags of St David himself. This is closely followed by St Patrick’s Day wherein Ireland is celebrated in all its glory, with the national Saint of Ireland also being celebrated. Alongside these commemorations of Saints, the religious element of Spring is also important. For Christians, the resurrection of Christ during Easter is as important and the widely celebrated festive period of Christmas. On the other hand, Muslims celebrate Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam and just ahead of the festival of Eid- Al- Fitr. The month of fasting in 2020 falls in Spring as Islamic dates are based on the moon. These religious festivals provide much excitement for their followers, and are just another two of the multitude of reasons people enjoy Spring so much. Spring holds promise and pleasure for all, regardless of background, ethnicity, religion or age.