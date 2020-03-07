The Real Greek, Reading serves up a tempting feast… for just £12.95!

The Real Greek, The Oracle Riverside, Reading, RG1 2AT.

A traditional taste of Greece is no longer a plane or pay rise away thanks to The Real Greek’s newest set menu.

Launched in September last year, the Filoxenia Dinner Menu gives diners the chance to mix and match authentic dishes for just £12.95PP, with 10p of each Filoxenia menu selection going to charity.

The menu is available Sunday to Thursday from 5pm and includes a choose of four fishes including Greek Flatbread or Crudités, one cold meze, one grilled/ hot meze and one side or salad. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options are available.

My selections included the Greek Flatbread, Houmous, Loukaniko Beef & Pork Sausage Skewer, and New Potatoes; the first two dishes presented as starters, and the last two as mains.

The Greek Flatbread, presented in delicately cut triangles, aced the balance between softness and crunchiness, while its herby garnish added flavour to the dish. This was divinely complemented by the creamy houmous topped with rich olive oil and whole chickpeas.

Likewise, the Loukaniko Beef & Pork Sausage Skewer and New Potatoes were well matched. The meat skewer featured succulent chargrilled meat segments, drizzled with an intriguing chilli relish and herbs and placed on a bed of crunchy coleslaw. This delicious dish was well complemented by the lemon juice and olive oil covered new potatoes which although might have been more enjoyable with a sauce, ensured that all attention remained on the Greek flavours of the skewer.

Meanwhile, my dinner companion combined the Crudités with the Humous, Grilled Kalamari with Pourgouri, and Greek Salad.

The Crudités, a mixture of well-sliced carrot, celery and cucumber, presented a more refreshing taste when combined with the Houmous.

Additionally, the highly flavoursome Kalamari dish, presented on a serving of bulgur wheat, tomatoes and onion, was of a high quality and carried enjoyable touches of Greek honey, paprika marinade and a slice of lemon.

Although not include in the Filoxenia set menu, we also sampled options from the drinks and dessert menus during our visit.

We chose a carafe of Makedonikos Rosé to share (£15.60); a vibrant wine comprised of ripe strawberry and raspberry jam-like flavours which was sweet but wholly refreshing.

I also trialled the Chocolate Mousse Cake (£5) featuring a silky surface and velvety mousse filling which completely won me over.

My dinner companion, however, opted for the Greek Coffee (£2.75) which, although delicate in its presentation, carried a distinct nutty taste which she wasn’t as satisfying.

For more information about The Real Greek, or to book a table visit www.therealgreek.com. The chain also offers a 25% discount for main menu food Sunday to Thursday.