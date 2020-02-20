Last term Henley Business School hosted a talk about the changing role of women in business where there were four top entrepreneur women panellists talking about what it is like today.

During the panel discussion it was suggested that when working for our first job, sometimes it’s good not to have all the information before entering a job because if you know all the challenges then it would not let you work in that company by enjoying it. Sometimes having no other option and entering a job that is not expected would give you the least expected.

When applying for an interview:

Be prepared Be professional and down to earth Have energy and passion about the job Have a selling point above anyone else Make sure that is the right place to work at when reaching your final interview Be relaxed to enjoy the interview

Every company looks for a spark in a graduate when working in their company and that would be: personality (enthusiasm and motivation); someone who is quite clear about what they can bring to the company and what they get from the company; authenticity; brave; courageous; showing that they can diverse from others; someone who has a mindset and that they are wiling to learn more; creative thinking.

The top tips that were given when working was:

Don’t underestimate how much you can do at work Get to know your colleagues and managers Do a lot as the voice of new generations are being heard more than in the past

Many challenges that the panellists experienced were: are we at the right place at the right time, a lot of the language is around winning and losing, how can I change myself to be in an environment like the one I am in, how to navigate around the environment, reaching out to peers, trying to adapt, knowing that you are the right fit for the job and using your job position very well.

When applying for a job do make sure you are prepared for the job and the interview. Ask yourself is it the job that will make me happy?