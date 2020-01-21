The Botanist Reading Serves Up an Autumnal Treat

While crisp, auburn leaves provided a visual celebration of Autumn in our natural landscape, The Botanist Reading celebrated the changing of seasons with the launch of their new menu.

The restaurant’s Autumn a la carte food and drinks list flaunts rustic, authentic flavours presented in the form of both British, traditional dishes and more exotic meals inspired by cultures from across the globe.

The Starters and Nibbles sections of the menu feature diner favourites including calamari, chicken wings, garlic bread, and houmous. Mine and my dinner companion’s choice of starter was the Baked Camembert (£13.50) served in a garlic and rosemary bread bowl and presented on a wooden platter with a side of sweet pickle and an apple half.

Baked to an exceptional standard, the velvety cheese, crisp bread, and irresistibly sweet pickle produced a combination of textures and flavours which the country’s top chefs would struggle to match.

Our selection of main dishes was an equally tricky decision; teasing us with descriptions of homemade pies, traditional fish and chips, and sirloin steak before leading us to our choice of hanging kebabs.

I decided to go for the Chicken and Chorizo Hanging Kebab (£13.95) which was immaculately served on a hanging skewer above a bowl of crispy chips and with a side of warm garlic butter. This meal which I highly enjoyed featured a delicious combination of succulent meats and sweet, roasted peppers which produced a satisfying infusion of taste.

My choice of side, the House Salad (£3.50), also offered a refreshing complement to the meat dish; including a mixture of beans, salad leaves, onion and beetroot.

The Lamb Kofta Hanging Kebab (£12.95) was my dinner companion’s choice of main meal. Also served with chips, the crispness of the lamb drizzled with its side of harissa jam, provided a satisfyingly Greek flavour. The only thing that could improve the restaurant’s signature kebab dishes, would be the inclusion of a small salad portion within the price.

A sweet and toothsome finale to our fantastic dining experience was our choice of dessert. We had Baked Cookie Dough (£5.95) which our cowardly appetites decided to share. The inviting warmth of the dish matched its impressive presentation; a generous, circular portion of Oreo filled cookie dough topped with a dollop of silky, vanilla ice cream.

My choice of drinks was the Mulled Wine (£5.50), served in a homely mug, with segment of orange, and Tiki Thyme (£6.95). The gorgeous spiciness of the mulled wine was the perfect complement to my choice of baked camembert starter, whilst the Tiki Thyme cocktail (spiced rums, fruit liqueurs and citrus juices) was a delicious addition to my meaty main course. However, this was served in a tall glass rather than the Koala styled container we had expected.

I highly recommend dining at The Botanist. The staff are exceptional, the menu is faultless, and the atmosphere is enchanting.