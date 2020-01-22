Sunday Evening Self-Care

What better day of the week is there to take some time out for some self-care than a Sunday?

My favourite thing to do self-care wise is have a relaxing evening to myself utilising my favourite hair, skin and nail products.

I am more of a morning shower person; however, I love a long hot shower in the evening on a Sunday. To wash my hair, I am loving the ‘Bioderma Nodé Shampooing Fluide’ shampoo. I love how it is for all hair types, and it works considerably well with my dry hair since it is so nourishing. It costs £9.20 on Feel Unique: https://www.feelunique.com/p/BIODERMA-Node-Shampooing-Fluide-200ml and don’t forget your student discount because you can get 10 or 20% off!

For conditioner, I am loving the ‘Xpel Hair Care Strawberry Conditioner’. It is only £1 from Poundland and works wonders. It leaves my hair silky–smooth and smelling like strawberries all day.

When I get out of the shower, I use hair oil to ensure that the ends of my hair are hydrated and shiny. I’m using the ‘Inecto Naturals Coconut Hair Oil’ as it’s a decent size that lasts a while and only costs £2.99 in Savers.

For my skin, I find there’s nothing worse than having my makeup still on my face when I get home. Before I wash my makeup off, I like to use the ‘Bioderma Sébium H2O Purifying Cleansing Micelle Solution’ as it melts off all my makeup and is tailored to oily skin- this is great for when I’ve been feeling spotty! Then, when it’s a Sunday evening and I have the time to take extra with my skin, I use the ‘Bioderma Sébium Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel’ as it will ensure there are no traces of dirt left on your face and is made to prevent blemishes. Both products are £10.80 and can be found here: https://www.feelunique.com/search?q=bioderma+sebium. After removing my makeup, I love to use a face mask and the Missguided one leaves my skin feeling super soft. A serum is something I don’t normally use, but for self-care, the Primark ‘Rejuvenating Serum’ costs around £2 and is enriched with green tea- it leaves your skin very radiant.

To finish this self-care routine, I love to paint my nails with an Essie polish in the shade ‘Figi’ because it matches with any outfit so I’m ready for the week ahead.