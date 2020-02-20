Simple ways to help the fight against Climate Change

Words by Eden Eddolls BA History and English Literature

It is only really within the past two years that climate change has had the spotlight it deserves, with influential figures such as Greta Thunberg being at the forefront of the fight as well as campaigns around the UK and Europe from Extinction Rebellion. However, it is hard to ignore the scorching events of climate change (no pun intended), particularly with the latest tragedies of the Australian bushfires.

Although you might not think that your actions have an effect on the current state of the climate change crisis, by making small, more sustainable and environmentally friendly changes it could make a world of difference. Enough plastic is thrown away each year to circle the Earth four times!!! So with that in mind here are just a few ideas of some of the simple ways you can help to fight against climate change.