Simple ways to help the fight against Climate Change

Words by Eden Eddolls BA History and English Literature
It is only really within the past two years that climate change has had the spotlight it deserves, with influential figures such as Greta Thunberg being at the forefront of the fight as well as campaigns around the UK and Europe from Extinction Rebellion. However, it is hard to ignore the scorching events of climate change (no pun intended), particularly with the latest tragedies of the Australian bushfires.
Although you might not think that your actions have an effect on the current state of the climate change crisis, by making small, more sustainable and environmentally friendly changes it could make a world of difference. Enough plastic is thrown away each year to circle the Earth four times!!! So with that in mind here are just a few ideas of some of the simple ways you can help to fight against climate change.
- Say no to straws- Metal straws are a great alternative for the hundreds of plastic ones we’ve all used, and wasted at pre drinks at Spoons.
- Eat less meat– You don’t have to go from 0 to 100 and go vegan, but by having a more ‘plant positive’ diet and doing something as simple as ‘Meat-Free Monday’ it could save thousands of animals each year.
- Reusable water bottle- with so many cute colours and designs there’s really no excuse not to have one.
- Fibre filter wash bag– Fibre filter bags filter out the tiniest microfibres released from the fabric during the washing process, helping to prevent microfibres from entering our oceans.
- Reusable makeup remover pads- These are a perfect replacement for the disposable cotton pads to remove your daily makeup and reduce your waste. They’re especially great for students who no longer want to have to buy large packs of cotton pads every two weeks.
- Reusable shopping bags or recycling old plastic bags from shops– This is an easy and cheap swap to save millions of plastic bags each year
- Fast fashion is bad!- Recycle old clothes, boycott fast fashion brands, shop in charity shops, look into environmentally friendly and sustainable fashion brands such as ‘TALA’.
- Green your commute- Take public transport, lift share with friends and think about whether or not you really need that Uber for a 5 minute car journey down the road, yes we’ve all done it.
- Hang dry your clothes instead of using a tumble dryer– By doing this simple swap you’ll be saving money on bills whilst also saving the environment. It’s a win-win situation.
- Unplug your devices– Save on bills and prevent phantom electricity from being consumed.