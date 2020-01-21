Sabby Studies

Welcome back to my study column– a safe place to discuss all things studying and motivation. January is a particularly heavy time for us students, mentally and emotionally. The Christmas fun is over, and it’s back to the grind as we return to our library sessions. Also, on top of that, the dreary weather certainly doesn’t help. Therefore, I’ve brought together a list of my 5 favourite Study YouTube, or StudyTube, channels to help get you into that motivated mindset.

Eve Bennett

Every time I watch Eve’s videos, I’m awestruck by her work ethic. Eve is a Spanish and German student at the University of Oxford; she is a master of hard work as she tackles her enormous workloads head on, all in time to go out clubbing with her friends. As if that wasn’t enough, she recently posted helpful career tips for anyone looking for work experience.

Vee Kativhu

Although Vee is less well–known than her fellow Oxonian, Eve, she is beyond worth checking out. Having entered the traditionally homogenous and non-diverse Oxford through a foundation year, she has since given back by doing outreach work encouraging those from minority groups to apply to uni. Her message is that no matter what your background, you can achieve great things. Oh, and her channel sports hilariously realistic “Essay Crisis with Me” videos, which reminds me that it’s okay to struggle sometimes.

Jack Edwards

Jack is the punniest StudyTuber alive, so if you like a good dad joke, you’d love his videos. Using humour as a coping mechanism is something we’ve all had to do at some point at uni, and Jack provides light–hearted videos about his journey as an English student at Durham University. As he is in his final year, his documentation of the trials and tribulations of writing his dissertation offers comfort for any third years out there who are also struggling.

Ruby Granger

Ruby is probably the most unique StudyTuber I’ve watched. Originally starting out on Instagram with a “studygram” account, she now crafts content with the most aesthetically–pleasing visuals imaginable. Her YouTube brings so much more than that, however. She studies English at the University of Exeter and instils productive vibes within me, as she presents studying as not just a chore, but something she gains so much from. In a nutshell, Ruby fosters an actual love of learning for learning’s sake.

Unjaded Jade

I totally haven’t saved the best for last, or anything! Jade Bowler, known as Unjaded Jade, attends the radical online-learning based Minerva School where each semester she lives on a different continent, and is to me the ultimate queen of StudyTube. She brings all the aspects of the above channels together and douses them in a beautifully positive outlook on life. Her very honest rambles about everything from dealing with academic failure to tips for remembering large amounts of information (which I swear got me my best exam results) leave you not only motivated to be your best self, but also ready to appreciate the little things that make you enjoy life with a passion.

If you have a question about any aspect of university study, or if you’d like to see a certain study-related issue discussed in The Spark, you can email me at sabby.studies@outlook.com. All queries remain anonymous, and no question is too big or small!