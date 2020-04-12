Photo by Giftpundits.com from Pexels
My Top 5 Easter Eggs
Posted by: Millie Dinsdale
April 12, 2020
- Milkybar’s White and Milk Chocolate Easter Egg. I was sceptical at first having never tried their milk chocolate but it is a firm winner for every milkybar lover
- Lindt’s Gold Bunny. Available in milk, white, dark and hazelnut. A little pricey but a showcase of Lindt’s excellent quality chocolate.
- Maltesers bunny. More chocolate and less biscuit than the classic Malteser in an adorable bunny shape, what isn’t to like?
- Cadbury’s Egg ‘N’ Spoon. Comes in classic chocolate and double Oreo. A chocolate egg filled with a luxurious mouse. If you have never tried these before then you are missing out.
- Cadbury’s mini eggs. No Easter egg list would be complete without these. What can I say, they are a true classic.