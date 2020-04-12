Home / Lifestyle / Food / My Top 5 Easter Eggs
My Top 5 Easter Eggs

Posted by: Millie Dinsdale in Food, Lifestyle April 12, 2020 107 Views

  1. Milkybar’s White and Milk Chocolate Easter Egg. I was sceptical at first having never tried their milk chocolate but it is a firm winner for every milkybar lover  
  1. Lindt’s Gold Bunny. Available in milk, white, dark and hazelnut. A little pricey but a showcase of Lindt’s excellent quality chocolate.  
  1. Maltesers bunny. More chocolate and less biscuit than the classic Malteser in an adorable bunny shape, what isn’t to like? 
  1. Cadbury’s Egg ‘N’ Spoon. Comes in classic chocolate and double Oreo. A chocolate egg filled with a luxurious mouse. If you have never tried these before then you are missing out.  
  2. Cadbury’s mini eggs. No Easter egg list would be complete without these. What can I say, they are a true classic. 

