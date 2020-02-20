My cooking revelation: turning meal making into a hobby.

I’ll admit in my first year I didn’t do very much cooking at all, it was so much easier to quickly put something in the oven or heat up something from a jar. They were never exciting meals and probably not very nutritious so going into second year I decided to change this and learn to cook. I looked for recipes of how I could make my favourite meals at home, one useful thing was that most recipes gave difficulty ratings, for now I just stick with ones that are marked as easy but depending on your skill level you could try something a bit more adventurous.

Trying out the recipes I had more success with some than others but learnt a lot as I went along, some of the easier recipes to make were goulash, chicken in a creamy mushroom sauce and quesadillas. I also tried a chicken katsu curry and other than struggling to get the lid off the blender the sauce turned out well however the chicken not so much.

Just because you fry something on a high temperature doesn’t mean it will cook faster it just means the outside will cook a lot faster than the inside. So, when I fried my breaded chicken on the highest setting the outside burnt while I waited for the inside to cook, I’ll warn you now the taste of charcoal black chicken is not good. Though this was a bit of a disaster I know for next time to put it on a lower setting and I feel this is important to remember when learning to cook.

If something doesn’t go right the first time at least you know what you need to do next time. Something I have also found is that as I become more confident with a recipe, I can experiment and add different things like spinach to easily get more vegetables into my diet. Though it can take longer than putting a frozen pizza in the oven, I’ve found it to be worth it.

Also, most meals I’ve tried are freezable so I can create one big batch, split it into portions and freeze it for a quick, nutritious, home-made meal later in the week. Not only does it taste better it’s also good for your bank account, a quick search of ‘budget friendly meals’ on google and you get hundreds of results of tasty, easy to cook meals.

For me cooking has become a hobby and I enjoy the challenge and seeing how it improves as I get more confident with meals, it’s also great for a way to relax between studying. No one can argue a shop bought meal is better than something homemade.