Lent- It’s not all about giving up sugar

As I was growing I encountered two main options for things to give up during Lent: to give up sugar, to give up school. Neither of these options seemed particularly possible so I used to avoid Lent altogether. Now as an adult Lent means something very different to me. I take it as an opportunity to make something that resembles a New Year’s Resolution but with much less commitment: 40 days instead of a full year. Over the years I have tried giving up everything from lie ins to caffeine and every year I take on a new challenge.

If you want to try out giving up something for Lent but don’t know where to start here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Don’t buy anything you don’t need

Spend too much money on takeaways? Clothes? Co-op meal deals? Drinks? Why not try cutting this out of your life for 40 days, who knows how much money you could save.

Don’t eat out for 40 days

This one will definitely be harder for some people than it is for others but there are loads of benefits that can come with it. The main one being that it’s just a whole lot cheaper to eat in than to eat out.

Stop snacking after dinner

It’s really simple and it’s a great way to cut out a lot of the unnecessary snacks in your daily diet.

Cut out the caffeine

I know for many people this suggestion is sacrilege but contrary to popular opinion, life is possible without caffeine. Even if you just reduce the amount of caffeine that you drink in a day you could still notice a visible improvement.

Give up the snooze button on your alarm

Sounds like an odd suggestion but it will really reduce the time that it takes for you to get ready in the morning. I suspect it wouldn’t be a walk in the park but it would definitely make mornings much easier.

Give up sugar

A classic thing to give up. Personally, this is what I will be attempting for Lent. I regularly find myself eating because I’m bored or procrastinating and I’m hoping that this will be dramatically reduced if my only available snacks are fruit.

Whether you are religious or not I think that giving up something for Lent is a great personal challenge that everyone should attempt at some point in their lives.