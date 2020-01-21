£56 for Tarte Makeup Worth Around £160?

Tarte is a high-end makeup brand whose prices aren’t really tailored to a student budget. Their products really are luxurious, ethical, and high-quality. However, twice a year you can get 7 of their products at high-street prices which are shipped for free from America– great for your student budget!

For £56, I was able to get 7 of Tarte’s best-selling products averaging at £8 each.

The 7 products I chose were:

I chose Tarte’s ‘Amazonian clay 12-hour full coverage foundation’, which retails at £33. This foundation feels weightless on the skin even though it’s full coverage, and it has a beautiful finish. It does exactly what it says on the tin: it does last for 12 hours! I tested this claim whilst wearing it from 8 am-8 pm during a long day at university.

Next, I needed a powder. I chose the ‘filtered light setting powder’ (£33) because it’s translucent. This powder is silky smooth, but its downfall is that it does flash-back in photos, so I prefer it as an everyday powder.

Retailing at £21, I also chose the ‘lights, camera, lashes™ 4-in-1 mascara’. Something I will say about this mascara is that it is one of the best mascaras I’ve tried. It comes off effortlessly with any makeup remover without having to tug at the lashes- can all mascaras be like this?

Tarte’s ‘lip sculptor lipstick lipgloss’ (£21) in the shade ‘sangria’ was incredibly appealing to me as normally it can be hard to find a lipstick and lipgloss that are the same shade.

The ‘tarteist™ PRO to go palette’ (£19) was chosen as a perfect travel essential considering it is small and compact, yet you can make a stunning eyeshadow look with the versatile colours.

Penultimately, I chose the ‘tarteguard’ tinted moisturiser (around £30) which is a wonderful companion for days where you want to look effortlessly glowy whilst having a little coverage.

Lastly, for the 7th product, you get a gorgeous makeup bag which is a decent size and feels very high-quality. This will be perfect for travelling!

If I had to narrow it down to a couple of products that I would purchase again, it would certainly be the mascara and the lipstick. If you’re interested in getting this incredible deal (I wouldn’t purchase all these products and break the bank for £160!) then following Tarte on social media is a super-easy way to make sure you’re in the know about it.