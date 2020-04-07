Eating boujee on a student budget

I’m tired of seeing students settling for a pot noodle for dinner, so I thought I would share my secret to how I eat tasty and exciting meals without breaking the bank.

Rule number one SHOP AT A SUPERMARKET, I cannot emphasise enough how much more expensive shops like the co-op are compared to supermarkets. The price you’re paying at a co-op could get you a much higher quality product at a supermarket, plus co-op’s don’t offer a large variety of food choices so it doesn’t allow you to venture out.

I personally believe Aldi is the top supermarket if you’re looking for good food on a budget. Aldi sells quirky food that I’ve never seen before in other supermarkets, so the whole shopping experience becomes fun because I’m finding food I’ve never heard of before, and I can afford to try it because it’s so unbelievably cheap.

Secondly, I’d suggest doing your food shop weekly, shopping for a week’s worth of food produces less food waste as you have a more realistic perception of what you’ll be eating in the following week. This also means you’ll never get bored with the food you’re eating because you can change it up every week, for example, you can have one week where you only eat veggie.

Thirdly, try making a rough meal plan, I usually google around for some inspiring recipes or have a look at Instagram food pages. What I do sometimes if there’s a recipe that I want to try but it has a lot of different ingredients that will cost too much to cook, I’ll swap them out for cheaper alternatives by doing this you create your own version of the recipe and become so much more confident with cooking.

When I meal plan for the week I tend to buy enough meat for seven days and use that as my starting point and then work around the meat, so for example, if I plan to buy mince I will then buy the ingredients for Sheppard’s pie.

Lastly, cooking from scratch works out cheaper long term, it’s also much healthier and tastier, and if you have a dish you make often it’s worth buying all the ingredients to make it from scratch as you can use them for many more meals after that which works out very cheap. One of the cheapest and best meals I’ve made was homemade burgers and it was also really fun to make, the burgers came to 85p each! If you want to see the recipe check out my Instagram page @boujeestudentmeals. I hope my tips and advice have helped, good luck!