Dressing green: why you should consider shopping secondhand.

Fast-fashion is a big contributor to the climate crisis, meaning that more sustainable alternatives are desperately needed. Buying clothing from sustainabilility-orientated brands is often quite an investment so buying secondhand is a great way to go.

Buying secondhand and vintage clothing may seem strange or uninteresting at first, but it is a great way to make your shopping habits easier on the environment whilst often saving money. Buying second hand items can often make your outfits more interesting and unique, it also reduces the chance of anybody else wearing the same thing as you. There are a handful of ways you can shop for secondhand clothing, online and in-person.

Perhaps the most notable of all secondhand online marketplaces is Depop, an app that is set out like Instagram on which you can buy and sell items easily and efficiently. On Depop you can find pretty much anything you want, from vintage one-off pieces to brand-new items that are still available in the original shops, just for a few pounds less than the original price.

Charity shops are the uncut gems of our high streets, relying on donations of clothing, music, books etc. While it can take time and patience finding things that you like among the rails of donated and unwanted clothes, charity shops have a great range of different styles and sizes which makes them great places to look around. Another upside is that charity shops are often priced very low, and the money you do spend goes towards charitable causes.

Kilo sales are events that travel the country selling heaps of vintage clothing for around £15 per kilogram. Mainly advertised on Facebook, these events have a great variety of items for great value. Entry is usually a few pounds and totally worth it for the huge amounts of clothing once you get in. Just be sure to arrive early, it gets busy!

These are just a few ways to get your hands on some new clothes while saving the planet and a few extra pennies.