Creating a healthy sleep routine 

Creating a healthy sleep routine can be difficult, especially during the current circumstances. However, creating a healthy sleep routine is so important for our daily routine and helps to increase our productivity levels and concentration.   

  1. Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime- the blue light emitted from our electrical devices interrupts sleep patterns 
  1. Read a book 
  1. Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day. 
  1. Set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least 7 hours of sleep
  1. Establish a relaxing bedtime routine. For example, make yourself a hot drink or read a book before bed 
  1. Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings
  1. Avoid consuming caffeine in the late afternoon or evening

