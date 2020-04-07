Creating a healthy sleep routine can be difficult, especially during the current circumstances. However, creating a healthy sleep routine is so important for our daily routine and helps to increase our productivity levels and concentration.
- Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime- the blue light emitted from our electrical devices interrupts sleep patterns
- Read a book
- Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day.
- Set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least 7 hours of sleep
- Establish a relaxing bedtime routine. For example, make yourself a hot drink or read a book before bed
- Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings
- Avoid consuming caffeine in the late afternoon or evening