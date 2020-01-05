Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Asda Photo

This Valentine’s day why not surprise a loved one in your family with a personalised gift that lasts a lifetime. Valentine’s day is all about love, but it doesn’t have to be romantic- I love to celebrate it with my family too!

Asda Photo offer a stunning range of Valentine’s day gift options, which are perfect if you want to treat your loved ones at an affordable price. From small treats like a personalised card (£1.80) or a mug (£8.00), to a snuggly photo blanket for the sofa (from £28.00), Asda Photo has it all.

I chose to treat my mum and sister this Valentine’s day to a beautiful photo blanket (gifted) which I got to design myself, and the process was super fun! You’re able to choose from any colour you like and you can choose from a variety of different photo layout designs to suit how many photos you would like to include on the blanket. I thought a blanket was the perfect keepsake to give for multiple family members because everyone can enjoy it.

Personalised gifts are the way to go on Valentine’s day because they make that gift extra special and thoughtful.

If you’re interested in any of Asda Photo’s personalised gifts, or you simply want to treat yourself this Valentine’s day, head over to https://www.asda-photo.co.uk/