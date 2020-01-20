Callmy Alert- What is it and why you should have it

What is it?

Callmy alert is an app that can be used by any organisation as a quick way of alerting every relevant user if there is ever an urgent or dangerous situation. Each organisation has a unique code that allow its users to sign up for all notifications from them.

You do not receive any notifications from places that you have not signed up to. Nobody wants a load of notifications popping up on their phone all the time but don’t worry, in the 6 months that I have had this app I have had exactly one notification.

It is free to download in Apple, Android and Windows and only takes up 11.8MB of space

Why you should have it

It is used by campus security and will allow them to notify you if there is ever a life threatening or dangerous situation on campus. You may think that it is a waste of time because nothing will ever happen but it was put into good use last year when the water pipe burst on campus. Having the app meant that all the users knew what was going on well before those who were relying on social media and e-mail. It is definitely the first way that you will be able to find out about a situation like this.

Unfortunately, with advancing technology there are more dangers and having this app is a great way to counteract them. If there was a terrorist threat the app would enable security to warn students not to come on to campus and to instruct those who were already on campus about how to stay safe.

For your own peace of mind, I highly recommend that you download Callmy Alert if you don’t already have it.

For more information about Callmy Alert on campus, visit: https://student.reading.ac.uk/essentials/_campus-and-local-area/_safety-and-security/callmy-alert.aspx