Home / Lifestyle / Advice / Best Brands for Natural Skincare 
Image by Seksak Kerdkanno from Pixabay

Best Brands for Natural Skincare 

Posted by: Elsie Stuart in Advice, Beauty, Health, Lifestyle April 7, 2020 131 Views

Three brands at different prices to get you started on your skincare routine.

Whilst drinking plenty of water, getting a good night’s sleep, and eating healthy are great ways to improve your skin, it’s not always that easy for students. For natural skincare products, three brands at different price points I recommend are ‘The Ordinary’ for the cheapest oils and serums, ‘Glossier’ for moisturisers, cleansers, and cute packaging, and ‘The Body Shop’ for ethically sourced creams, masks, and lotions. Looking good starts from feeling good and feeling good comes from face masks. 

 

Tagged with:

About Elsie Stuart

e.h.stuart@student.reading.ac.uk'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved | Published by Reading University Students' Union |