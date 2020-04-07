Best Brands for Natural Skincare 

Three brands at different prices to get you started on your skincare routine.

Whilst drinking plenty of water, getting a good night’s sleep, and eating healthy are great ways to improve your skin, it’s not always that easy for students. For natural skincare products, three brands at different price points I recommend are ‘The Ordinary’ for the cheapest oils and serums, ‘Glossier’ for moisturisers, cleansers, and cute packaging, and ‘The Body Shop’ for ethically sourced creams, masks, and lotions. Looking good starts from feeling good and feeling good comes from face masks.