15 reasons to visit Egypt

As someone who is from Egypt, I could tell you many reasons to come to Egypt and would go on and on for hours about it, but here are my top 15 reasons:
- It is very cheap and affordable
- The weather is beyond amazing especially in March and April time. It is not too hot and not too cold
- The food is full of flavour and different than anywhere else
- The people are very friendly and interesting to meet
- The culture is beautiful to learn about
- Roaming around in the night in the middle of Cairo is just beautiful while listening to people play instruments and hearing the different stories from people around you
- Seeing the pyramids
- Best scuba diving and snorkelling in the world
- Surrounded by the Mediterranean and Red Sea
- Thrilling desert safari and sand boarding
- Sailing on the River Nile
- Riding camels
- The beaches are beautiful
- A lot of water activities
- Many monuments and temples to visit: a lot of history