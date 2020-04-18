15 reasons to visit Egypt

As someone who is from Egypt, I could tell you many reasons to come to Egypt and would go on and on for hours about it, but here are my top 15 reasons:

It is very cheap and affordable

The weather is beyond amazing especially in March and April time. It is not too hot and not too cold

The food is full of flavour and different than anywhere else

The people are very friendly and interesting to meet

The culture is beautiful to learn about

Roaming around in the night in the middle of Cairo is just beautiful while listening to people play instruments and hearing the different stories from people around you

Seeing the pyramids

Best scuba diving and snorkelling in the world

Surrounded by the Mediterranean and R ed S ea

Thrilling desert safari and sand boarding

Sailing on the River Nile

Riding camels

The beaches are beautiful

A lot of water activities