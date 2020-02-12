Nirvana Reunion? Dave Grohl & Friends play benefit concert with St. Vincent and Beck

Lovers of Dad Rock and 90s grunge will be excited to hear that musician Dave Grohl recruited the surviving members of Nirvana at the nonprofit and annual The Art of Elysium’s Heaven gala in Los Angeles on January 4th 2020.

Amongst Grohl’s friends were Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who reprised the roles they played in Nirvana during the early 90s. Smear has also been a core member of Foo Fighters since 2010, of which Grohl is the frontman.

In the reunion, the band comprised of old and new faces as they played a set of five classic fan-favourites. “Lithium”, “In Bloom” and “Been a Son” were among the bill, while Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter, Violet, delivered an engaging rendition of “Heart-Shaped Box”.

Closing the show with their famous cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”– featured on Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York performance in 1994–was a touching throwback to one of the most iconic movements in music history. Violet undoubtedly supplied teen spirit to the set, while St Vincent and Beck’s Annie Clark provided the vocals and lead guitar for the late Kurt Cobain.

The full performance can be watched online for free on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tfn68g9CGFI.