King Princess-Cheap Queen album review

Since bursting onto the scene with her hit “1950″ last February, King Princess (Mikaela Straus) has already proven herself a fully-formed pop queen. Endorsed by the likes of Harry Styles and Mark Ronson, her music does not fall short of the high standards expected by these pop legends.

An icon for the LGBTQ community, she has detailed her experiences of lesbian relationships in heterosexual landscapes in the emotionally rich narrative. Musing over being blissfully in love to bitterly lonely, the 20-year-old NYC–born singer touches on a bit of everything: relationships, mental health and newfound fame.

The eighth track of Cheap Queen (featuring Tobias Jesso Jr) “Isabel’s Moment” is an intensely empathetic and lyrically strong outpouring of sadness and loss.

“Like you’re haunting my home, I’d be amazed if you walked through those doors…”

The song details a sense of grief following the breakdown of a relationship and is virtually impossible to not be moved by. Maybe not one for your party playlist, but a gorgeously cathartic track for a more relaxed sort of day.

Alternatively, for something more upbeat, King Princess pulls through with the title track “Cheap Queen“. It’s quirky, gently fierce and self-assured, an empowering example of soft pop perfect for a classy drink at home with your girls:“I can be bad sometimes /I’m a cheap queen / I can make a grown man cry…”. It’s safe to say that there’ s no shortage of confidence in the defiant lead single.

The third single of the album is the gorgeously melodic “Ain’t Together“, describing the complexities of her open relationship. It’s just as emotionally charged as the rest of the album but composed so beautifully between her soft Dolly Parton-inspired vocals and the gentle synth and backing vocals that support them.

Another track that stands out from the album is the dreamily sexy synth pop ballad that is “Hit the Back” and this is arguably where King Princess shines brightest. Experimental, bold, and unapologetic for its twist on the male gaze, it dives into what she stands for as an artist – inclusivity, empowerment and freedom.

All things considered, the album is hard to fault and full of evidence of her prodigious musical talent. It is a truly atmospheric and warm album that is so easy to listen to and enjoy from start to finish.

There’s a lot to be learnt from the self-recognised Cheap Queen and her future projects can only be more exciting as her style and talent are refined.