Billie Eilish: “Xanny” review

Billie Eilish. That’s all I have to say to make people jump and cry with excitement. She is undeniably the up-and-coming superstar of our generation, commonly nicknamed “The Queen of Misery,” and she has just blessed us with a new music video for her latest song: “Xanny” from her latest album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Not only is the music written and sung by Eilish, but the music video itself is directed by her, giving her full artistic control of her outstanding work of art.

The video features a beautiful white set with a cream-coloured bench. As you could probably guess, the tranquillity of the pure white set is disturbed by The Queen of Misery herself from cigarettes being put out on her face to frantic obscure camera movements. Indeed, Eilish encompasses the numbness of being on a “xanny” in a truly petrifying way and it’s fair to say that she has succeeded in stunning us again with her creative genius, making us crave her future music.