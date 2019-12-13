State of the Union: Bitter and brilliant, but is it needed?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the TV series State of the Union (2019), written by Nick Hornby, directed by Stephen Frears, and starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd, is compassionate, venomous, and teeming with detail and subtlety. This seemingly oxymoronic description may seem unhelpful, but this series strips its narrative and cinematography to the core, allowing the ambiguities in the script and performance to take centre stage.

Every episode of the 10-part series takes place in the same pub across the road from the marriage counsellors, 10 minutes before Tom (O’Dowd) and Louise’s (Pike) session. The married couple of 15 years are prompted to the sessions by what Tom so gracefully describes, to a not-so-close-friend, as Louise’s “spot of infidelity.”

Pike and O’Dowd fit neatly into their leading roles. Louise is a highly ambitious doctor who seeks an intimacy that has been drained from her marriage and Tom is a hopeless former music critic stuck in a rut and forced to witness his wife’s successes while he falls deeper into failure. Indeed, it is a perfect dysfunctional relationship to watch as the two work in reaction to each other when they talk at the table.

The suspense repeatedly builds and subsides as both characters read into each other’s semantics, tone, and body language ready to rebuke or haphazardly trip into one another’s insecurities. The simplicity of the shot composition highlights the subtlety within the performance as they listen and react to each other. The two do eventually become familiar as the episodes go by as we start to learn their tricks, desires and flaws and thus gain sympathy for both. Their marriage teeters on the edge as they claw at what little is left or simply let go.

Of course, these excellent performances would mean nothing without the detailed script by Hornby. The dialogue is filled with bitterness, humour and locality. With the bicker over Brexit to the running commentary on strangers to the discussion of prison sex, these quirks in the writing reflect the seemingly personal eccentricities of real conversation.

Additionally – and this may be due to a British “stiff upper lip” – they rarely discuss the matter at hand, avoiding directly expressing their feelings and instead distract themselves with bizarre interludes. The script elegantly reflects the messiness of real conversation.

Due to the intricacies of the script, we are even bought to examine the same repeated choice of drink with Tom having a pint of London Pride and Louise having a dry white wine. Both fall on familiarity and habit echoing the similar passivity that has entrenched their married lives. Tom’s standard of simple ale hints at his comfort with his mediocrity and lack of exploration, whereas Louise’s dry white wine demonstrates her sophistication and her professional, well-to-do appearance. Even the drinks are brimmed with conflict.

State of the Union follows in the success of recent middle-class London TV comedy dramas with the likes of Catastrophe (2015-2019) and Fleabag (2016-2019). Despite all my praise for the show, the BBC’s 2017 pledge to “to reflect, represent and serve the diverse communities of all of the United Kingdom” seems to fall short. Again, the BBC have seemed to ignore the heaps of criticism for its programming and operations being too middle-class and London–centred.

Although the series has been fantastic, it calls into question once again if another white middle-class charming comedy drama is really something we needed?