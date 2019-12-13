REVIEW: Jumanji 2 is next level jungle genius.

Adventure-seekers will unwrap an early Christmas present this winter as Sony Pictures treats them to another installment of action series, Jumanji.

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)- which officially reached cinemas on Wednesday- takes viewers on another quest to the fantasy world; this time trusting them to do much of the code busting themselves.

Blockbuster favourites Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black once again star as game avatars challenged with the moral mayhem of saving Jumanji and avoiding their own deaths. And this time a stampede of ostriches, vicious monkeys, revolving bridges, and a badly groomed baddie are just a few of the obstacles preventing them from doing so.

For unconventional best friends Spencer, Fridge, Martha, Bethany tackling Jumanji should have been easier the second time round: had they taken on the same avatars, voluntarily. However, blighted by their destruction of the game after the last near-death experience, a glitching screen and missing Spencer is an uncanny formula for disaster.

Although potentially confusing to non-linear viewers of the series, Jumanji: The Next Level is innovative, hilarious, and morally-rich.

And Danny DeVito’s starring role as Spencer’s stubborn grandpa Eddie, combined with Awkwafina and The Rock’s genius impersonations, can be thanked for much of the laughter you’ll gain from the film.

Director Jake Kasdan’s next branch of the fantasy action remake is the perfect escape from a wet, winter’s day. I highly recommend.

5 stars