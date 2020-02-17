1917 (2020) review

Sam Mendes’ new WW1 epic is an unrelenting gut punch that keeps you on edge from the first moment you land in the trenches.

Remarkably, Mendes was able to present the film as if it had been filmed in one take. It’s fair to say that camera wizard Roger Deakins deserves much praise for managing to make the shot transitions appear so seamless as well as for showing the brutality and coldness of WW1 in the film’s scenes.

Praise also has to be given to the leading actors, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, as the film solely focuses on the pair for the majority of the runtime. Despite this pressure, these characters are both engaging and relatable every moment they are on screen.

Watching them boldly embark on a journey across no man’s land with a message to call off an attack is both thrilling and intense as it will inevitably end in chaos. Their journey leads to them encountering danger after danger, leaving both the on-screen actors and us as an audience on the edge of our seats.

The heightened and life-threatening nature of this film leaves you hanging on every word, emotion and moment. Undoubtedly, a must-see epic for your 2020 movie bucket list.