Disney’s The Lion King musical review-West End

It has been 20 years since Disney’s landmark musical, The Lion King, arrived in the West End. A whopping 16 million people have enjoyed watching it, and for good reason.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Lyceum Theatre opened its doors, welcoming members of the public to attend their gala performances on the 18th and 19th October 2019. I was lucky enough to receive tickets to watch it on the 19th.

Based on Disney’s 1994 animated film, the performance follows the philosophical journey of a young lion called Simba. Simba is first introduced as a cub, where he is taught by his father, Mufasa, about his responsibilities as heir to Pride Rock and about the role that they play in the circle of life. His uncle, Scar, watches in jealousy and plots to claim the throne.

After Simba’s father is brutally murdered by Scar, Simba blames himself and leaves Pride Rock. On his journey, he discovers a different way of life from meeting a meerkat named Timon and a warthog called Pumbaa. They teach him to put his past behind him and to live a stress-free life.

Meanwhile, at Pride Rock, Scar has taken over and the balance between prey and predator has been lost. Simba’s childhood friend and soulmate, Nala, ventures out of the pride in search of help and finds Simba, whom she convinces to return. With help from Timon, Pumbaa, and Nala, Simba manages to take control of Pride Rock and dethrones Scar.

Every aspect of the performance was incredible. Visually, the performance was incredibly engaging; the set and costume designs were elaborate. I nearly forgot that I was watching humans. An extensive cast made up of the main characters, talented dancers and gifted singers ensured that there was always something to watch on stage.

Classic songs such as “Hakuna Matata” were sung by main characters and accompanied by other cast members and a live orchestra. Choreography and execution from the dancers were perfect; all dancers were in time to the music and had enough space on the stage without making it seem too spacious.

Despite having a longer running time than the original film, the theatre performance provides an optimum viewing time. The extra time allows for a perfectly timed interval and low comedy. I would highly recommend anyone to watch The Lion King; not only is it emotive and immersive, but it is also suitable for the entire family.